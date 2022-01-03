Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Historic day from two former Tigers help lead the Bengals past the Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Two former LSU Tigers had historic days as the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) took down one of the best teams in the AFC in the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) 34-31 on Sunday, Jan. 2.

In the win over the Chiefs, former teammates Joe Burrow and rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase set franchise records. Chase the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft set the franchise record receiving yards in a single game with 266 on 11 catches and scoring three touchdowns. A record previously held by Bengals’ great Chad Johnson with 260 yards back in 2006 against the San Diego Chargers.

The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner also became the rookie record holder for most receiving yards in a season with 1,429 yards in the Super Bowl era with one game to play.

Chase’s former teammate and 2019 Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow threw for a new single season franchise record for passing yards with 4,631 and passing touchdowns with 36, both records held by Andy Dalton. Burrow also became the first player in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns and no interceptions in back-to-back games per ESPN Stats and Info.

The Bengals also locked up their first playoff berth since 2015 with their win on Sunday and also won the AFC North title along the way.

For the season, with one game left to play Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards No. 5 in the league with 34 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, he has completed 70.4% of his passes which leads the NFL.

As for the rookie, Chase has 79 passes for 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns averaging 18.1 yards per reception. He ranks No. 4 in the NFL for receiving yards and leads all rookie receivers. He also leads all rookies in touchdowns and ranks No. 3 in receptions behind fellow rookies Jaylen Waddle and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock coaches his players during practice for the...
It’s official: Mike Denbrock named LSU’s next OC
Alvin Kamara scored the lone touchdown for the Saints in their win.
Saints triumph in low-scoring affair over the Panthers
On Sunday, LSU Sports announced Mike Denbrock has been named offensive coordinator.
It’s official: Mike Denbrock named LSU football offensive coordinator
From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77