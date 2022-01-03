EBR state representative plans resignation ahead of starting new federal appointment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rep. Edward “Ted” James plans to announce his resignation from the Louisiana House of Representatives during a press conference at the McKinley Alumni Center in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m., according to officials.

James will also announce his new federal appointment as SBA Regional 6 Director, said officials.

RELATED: President Biden appoints Louisiana State Representative Edward “Ted” James as Regional Administrator for the SBA’s South Central region

As state representative of District 101, James represents the East Baton Rouge area.

