EBR state representative plans resignation ahead of starting new federal appointment

State Rep. Ted James (D-Baton Rouge)
State Rep. Ted James (D-Baton Rouge)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rep. Edward “Ted” James plans to announce his resignation from the Louisiana House of Representatives during a press conference at the McKinley Alumni Center in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m., according to officials.

James will also announce his new federal appointment as SBA Regional 6 Director, said officials.

As state representative of District 101, James represents the East Baton Rouge area.

