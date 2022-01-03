Red Bags
EBR Parish Schools requiring masks for students, staff, visitors after break

(Source: WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, schools across the U.S. including those in the East Baton Rouge Parish School District will return to school wearing masks this week.

Safety being top of mind as the Omicron variant spreads quickly.

The district said after looking at the most current community spread data, all students, staff and visitors will be required to continue wearing masks after the holiday break.

The school system will continue to utilize all proven mitigation efforts including deep cleaning and sanitizing of rooms and periodic hand washing.

They will also continue employee and staff testing and have improved air filtration systems among other proven mitigation efforts.

You can find more information on East Baton Rouge Parish School System safe reopening plan on their website and the EBR Schools Facebook page.

