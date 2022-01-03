Red Bags
Coffee-Marinated Tenderloin of Beef
By Chef John Folse
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The acid that is present in coffee along with the sugar from the cane syrup will not only flavor but further tenderize the tenderloin. The addition of herbs and spice rubbed into the meat makes for a wonderful, well-flavored dish. What a better way to celebrate Christmas than with my good buddy Shawn Sagrera and Premium Tenderloin from his farms!

Prep Time: 12 Hours

Yields: 10–12 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (5–7 pound) Sagrera Farms Premium Beef Tenderloin, trimmed

1 quart brewed, cold coffee

½ cup red wine

¼ cup Steen’s® Cane Syrup

2 tbsps chopped tarragon

2 tbsps chopped basil

2 tbsps chopped sage

1 tbsp chopped thyme leaves

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

Place tenderloin in a large zipper bag with cold coffee. Seal bag tightly, shake vigorously and refrigerate a minimum of 12 hours and maximum of 24 hours. When ready to cook, remove beef from refrigerator and discard coffee. Place beef on a cookie sheet and drizzle with red wine. Pour cane syrup evenly over tenderloin, rubbing well into the meat. Season with herbs, rubbing well onto the outside of the beef. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit at room temperature a minimum of 2 hours.

NOTE: Once beef is at room temperature for 2 hours, it must be cooked and cannot be returned to refrigerator. While beef is marinating, light grill according to manufacturer’s directions. Immediately prior to placing on grill, season meat to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Place beef over hot fire and cook to an internal temperature of 130°F for medium-rare, turning occasionally.

NOTE: Rather than grilling, you may wish to cook meat by placing in a 375°F oven for 8–12 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 130°F. When tenderloin reaches temperature, remove from grill or oven and wrap tightly in aluminum foil. Allow to sit 15–20 minutes for internal juices to redistribute. Slice and serve with your favorite condiment.

