Burglary, firearms charges added to teen chased across EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager arrested after a chase across East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday, Jan. 2, now faces eight counts of simple burglary and two counts of theft of a firearm.

Detectives added those charges to Michael Miller, 19, of Baton Rouge, in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in the city of Central on December 23, 2021. He is scheduled for a bond hearing before Judge William Jorden on Monday, Jan. 3.

Authorities said they found an AK-47 inside the vehicle Miller was driving Sunday morning. However, he does not face any charges for that particular firearm because authorities added it is not illegal to have and it was not reported stolen. The two firearms theft charges are related to two weapons allegedly stolen during one of the December burglaries, explained East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Hicks. Those weapons have not been recovered, added Hicks.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they found this AK-47 inside the vehicle driven by Michael Miller. (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Central resident chased Miller for more than 20 miles across the parish early Sunday morning. Deputies eventually caught up to the pursuit and arrested Miller near Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge. Investigators said several thieves inside a white SUV were spotted on home surveillance cameras stealing items from vehicles inside a neighborhood in the city of Central on four different nights starting two days before Christmas. Following that, several residents there teamed up to form a neighborhood watch.

When what appeared to be that same vehicle arrived in their neighborhood just before 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, homeowners quickly spotted it and drove up behind the vehicle, security footage shows. One of the homeowners got into his own vehicle and pursued the driver of the SUV from Central into Baton Rouge, all while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher advising of his location. East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle, a white Ford Edge Escape, on Exchequer Drive near Industriplex Blvd in Baton Rouge, according to the police report.

Deputies arrested Miller and initially charged him with attempted burglary. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The additional charges against him were added later. Deputies said the temporary tag on the vehicle matched that of a vehicle seen on surveillance video from that same neighborhood during car burglaries last month.

Investigators remind homeowners to lock their vehicles since unlocked vehicles account for a vast majority of vehicle burglaries.

