Blood donors to receive Walmart gift cards and blankets

LifeShare Blood Center is currently doing a massive mobile drive to try to get more donors in...
LifeShare Blood Center is currently doing a massive mobile drive to try to get more donors in to help with the blood supply shortage.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LifeShare is asking for healthy people for blood donations starting on Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 4. Those who do donate blood will receive a $10 Walmart gift card and a limited-edition fleece blanket.

“As we all watch the news and see hospitalization numbers increase it’s important to remember we have the power to keep our local blood supply strong by becoming volunteer blood donors,” says Kourtney M. Washington, Director of Marketing & Communications.

LifeShare is hoping the gift cards and fleece blankets may add an extra bit of encouragement to donate blood and serve as a reminder of the need for blood to those who are healthy.

The $10 gift cards and blankets are being provided at all LifeShare drives – including donor centers and mobile drives.

Donors should be in good health, at least 110lbs, and 17 years of age. Donation appointments can be conveniently scheduled here.

