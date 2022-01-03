Attorneys, NAACP to call for investigation into Dontrunner Robinson’s 2013 death at news conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys for the family of Dontrunner Robinson and the NAACP will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. about his 2013 death during a raid by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Robinson died after reportedly swallowing drugs while BRPD narcotics detectives carried out a search warrant at his home on Flag Street. However, family members want the case reopened because of additional injuries mentioned in the autopsy.

Several graphic photos of Robinson taken after he died were shared online last summer. They appear to show heavy bruising on his head, neck, shoulders, and chest believed to be a result of blunt force leading family members to question how he died.

Family members said they saw the photos for the first time Friday, June 11, 2021.

In June 2021, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office would “look at any and all information that’s out there” related to Robinson’s 2013 death.

Attorneys for Robinson’s family allege home surveillance video that would corroborate the bruises in the autopsy photos was on a hard drive that was seized by authorities the day after the raid.

The attorneys claim they were misled by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office about the existence of the hard drive and the department finally produced it due to a court order.

The sheriff’s office also told the national publication, USA Today, there was no footage on the hard drive, attorneys say.

Organizers with the NAACP say they sent the hard drive off to a private investigator who restored deleted data on the hard drive. They claim the restored data contained footage that shows a large law enforcement presence outside of Robinson’s home.

Attorneys for the Robinson family claim law enforcement “not only lied about the content contained on the hard drive, but were active in covering up what was on it.”

Attorneys and the NAACP say they will be officially asking East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore and U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. to open an investigation into the death of Dontrunner Robinson and whether or not law enforcement covered it up.

