Winter blast today, tonight, and tomorrow
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Big changes are coming after another record-setting day yesterday with highs in the mid 80s. A potent cold front will drop our temperatures during the day today.
Starting with watches and warnings, we have another wind advisory from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Sunday evening for wind gusts around 30 mph. This will make Sunday feel much cooler with a wind chill factor and falling temperatures throughout the day.
We have a freeze warning going out for Sunday night into Monday morning, as we are expecting our first freeze of the season. You’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants, but not pipes, as this won’t be a hard freeze.
Sunday will start clouds with a few lingering showers, then a gradual clearing in the afternoon with breezy and much colder conditions. Temperatures may start around 60 degrees Sunday morning, but then fall into the 40s in the afternoon.
Lows will drop to around 30 degrees Monday morning and 32 degrees Tuesday morning. Then we’ll have a slight warm up and a few dry days with the next rain chance coming on Thursday.
The warmest temperature in the ten-day forecast is in the low 70s, so we will start the month and the year considerably cooler.
