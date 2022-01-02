Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Winter blast today, tonight, and tomorrow

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Big changes are coming after another record-setting day yesterday with highs in the mid 80s. A potent cold front will drop our temperatures during the day today.

Futurecast model for Monday, Jan. 3.
Futurecast model for Monday, Jan. 3.(WAFB)

Starting with watches and warnings, we have another wind advisory from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Sunday evening for wind gusts around 30 mph. This will make Sunday feel much cooler with a wind chill factor and falling temperatures throughout the day.

Wind advisory for Sunday, Jan. 2.
Wind advisory for Sunday, Jan. 2.(WAFB)

We have a freeze warning going out for Sunday night into Monday morning, as we are expecting our first freeze of the season. You’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants, but not pipes, as this won’t be a hard freeze.

Freezing temperatures for Monday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Freezing temperatures for Monday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 4.(WAFB)
Freeze watches and warnings from Sunday, Jan. 2 through Monday Jan. 3.
Freeze watches and warnings from Sunday, Jan. 2 through Monday Jan. 3.(WAFB)

Sunday will start clouds with a few lingering showers, then a gradual clearing in the afternoon with breezy and much colder conditions. Temperatures may start around 60 degrees Sunday morning, but then fall into the 40s in the afternoon.

Lows will drop to around 30 degrees Monday morning and 32 degrees Tuesday morning. Then we’ll have a slight warm up and a few dry days with the next rain chance coming on Thursday.

10 day forecast as of Sunday, Jan. 2.
10 day forecast as of Sunday, Jan. 2.(WAFB)

The warmest temperature in the ten-day forecast is in the low 70s, so we will start the month and the year considerably cooler.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, Jan 2 7 a.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, Jan 2 7 a.m.
Freeze watches/ warnings through Monday, Jan. 3
After Record Warmth, Winter Blast Coming Sunday
Jared Silverman gives the 8 p.m. weather forecast on Saturday, Jan. 1.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, Jan. 1
Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Saturday, Jan. 1.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, Jan. 1