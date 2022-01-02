Red Bags
Louisiana OMV resumes normal business hours for call center

Louisiana OMV generic image.
Louisiana OMV generic image.(Louisiana OMV Facebook)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following is a press release from Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles call center will resume normal business hours for customers seeking driver’s license reinstatement services.

Reinstatement services through the OMV call center are available by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The extended hours for reinstatement from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. are no longer available. Driver’s license reinstatement transactions cannot be processed at OMV field offices.

Reinstatement can only be processed in the following ways:

  1. Phone: OMV Call Center, (225) 925-6146 (Option 3)
  2. Mail: OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896
  3. Public Tag Agents (PTA): PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions. Visit www.expresslane.org for a complete list of PTAs.

Customers are encouraged to check their driver’s license status at expresslane.org to view any flags, blocks, suspensions, or disqualifications that would prevent a driver’s license or vehicle registration transaction from being processed. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags before obtaining any OMV service.

Eligible customers can process the following additional online services at expresslane.org:

  • Obtain a duplicate driver’s license or ID card
  • Renew a vehicle registration
  • Obtain a duplicate vehicle registration
  • View driver’s license status
  • Renew driver’s license and ID card
  • View and change installment plan
  • Obtain an official driving record
  • Cancel a vehicle license plate
  • Report a vehicle as sold, donated or traded

