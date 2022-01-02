Louisiana float wins award in Rose parade

PASADENA, Calif. (WAFB) - Louisiana Tourism’s “Feed Your Soul” float rolled through the streets of Pasadena, Calif. on New Year’s Day as part of the 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade.

The Louisiana float won the Wrigley Legacy Award for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design, and entertainment, according to the La. Office of Tourism.

