Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Louisiana float wins award in Rose parade

By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (WAFB) - Louisiana Tourism’s “Feed Your Soul” float rolled through the streets of Pasadena, Calif. on New Year’s Day as part of the 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade.

The Louisiana float won the Wrigley Legacy Award for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design, and entertainment, according to the La. Office of Tourism.

RELATED STORIES

New Year’s Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

Louisiana ‘Feed Your Soul’ float to roll in 2022 Rose Parade

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

Freeze watches/ warnings through Monday, Jan. 3
After Record Warmth, Winter Blast Coming Sunday
Smokable medical marijuana is now available for Louisiana patients.
Smokable medical marijuana now available for Louisiana patients
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
COVID-19 Rapid Test
High demand exhausts supplies of rapid tests at East Baton Rouge Parish COVID testing sites