LHD add more dates, sites in Baton Rouge amid soaring COVID-19 testing demands

By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The following is a press release from Orion Laboratories:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In response to soaring demand for COVID-19 testing, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), in cooperation with the Louisiana Army National Guard and Orion Laboratories, is offering two additional testing sites and dates in Baton Rouge.

The two new testing sites are:

1. The Louisiana Leadership Institute, located at 5763 Hooper Road.

Sunday: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Monday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

2. LSU Mini Barn, located at 90 AG Center Drive.

Sunday: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Monday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

RELATED: LDH opens two COVID-19 testing sites in Baton Rouge through Dec. 31

Pre-registration is available at: http://www.orion.healthcare/community

LDH now recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, get tested if they believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Do not visit an emergency room simply to obtain a test if you have mild or no symptoms. Emergency rooms are for the seriously ill or people needing immediate medical attention.

