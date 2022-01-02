Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LDH add more dates, sites in Baton Rouge amid soaring COVID-19 testing demands

COVID test
COVID test(MGN)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a press release from Orion Laboratories:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In response to soaring demand for COVID-19 testing, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), in cooperation with the Louisiana Army National Guard and Orion Laboratories, is offering two additional testing sites and dates in Baton Rouge.

The two new testing sites are:

1. The Louisiana Leadership Institute, located at 5763 Hooper Road.

Sunday: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Monday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

2. LSU Mini Barn, located at 90 AG Center Drive.

Sunday: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Monday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

RELATED: LDH opens two COVID-19 testing sites in Baton Rouge through Dec. 31

Pre-registration is available at: http://www.orion.healthcare/community

LDH now recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, get tested if they believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Do not visit an emergency room simply to obtain a test if you have mild or no symptoms. Emergency rooms are for the seriously ill or people needing immediate medical attention.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Child COVID-19 hospital admissions have hit an all-time high, even as millions of kids prepare...
COVID cases rise as kids head back to school
Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain...
Soccer star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19 in Argentina
Full interview: Xenet Carter, staying healthy as we begin the new year
Full interview: Xenet Carter, staying healthy as we begin the new year
Experts worry that the increasing number of sick people will lead to economic disruption,...
US rings in new year as omicron cases surge