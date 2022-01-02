BRPD responds to deadly truck fall from interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a truck fell from I-10 to the Perkins Road overpass area early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, Baton Rouge Police Department was informed about a vehicle going over a guard rail on the interstate. After responding to the scene, police said they contacted the coroner because somebody inside the vehicle had died.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.