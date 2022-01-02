Red Bags
1 injured in New Year’s Day shooting

Baton Rouge Police Department
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left someone injured on New Year’s Day in Baton Rouge.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting at 3069 69th St. after being notified about it at 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.

One person was hurt, but is expected to survive, said officials.

