1 injured in New Year’s Day shooting
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left someone injured on New Year’s Day in Baton Rouge.
According to Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting at 3069 69th St. after being notified about it at 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.
One person was hurt, but is expected to survive, said officials.
