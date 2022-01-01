Woman’s Hospital welcomes first baby of 2022

Information provided by Woman’s Hospital:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Not only was Elliette Noojin the first baby born to her parents, she was also the first baby born at Woman’s Hospital in 2022.

Proud parents Kenneth Noojin and Stephanie Rhodes welcomed their baby girl into the world at 3:40 a.m. on January 1, 2022.

Rhodes’s water broke yesterday, prompting a visit to the hospital 10 days ahead of her January 10 due date. Elliette was welcomed at 3:40 a.m., weighing in at 7 lbs. 2 ozs. and measuring 20 inches long.

Mom and baby are both doing well.

Elliette Noojin and her parents, Kenneth Noojin and Stephanie Rhodes (Woman's Hospital)

Woman’s Hospital gifted the family a basket with books, supplies and a “First New Year Baby” onesie in celebration.

With 8,000 babies born a year at Woman’s, Eliette is the first of many special lives that will be welcomed at the hospital in 2022.

