Used fireworks in garbage can spark fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Protection District reported a storage room near the carport of a home caught fire late New Year’s Eve from used fireworks in a garbage can.

Eldon Ledoux, the spokesman for SGFPD, said the fire was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a home on Spotsylvania Drive, which is south of Monitor Avenue near where it turns into Woodlake Drive.

According to fire investigators, the fire was sparked by the used fireworks in a plastic trash can that was placed against the storage room wall. The material ignited, setting the garbage can on fire, and the flames went up the wall to the attic, they explained.

Ledoux said firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the storage room and attic.

No injuries were reported.

