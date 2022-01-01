Swiss Chard, Italian Sausage, and White Bean Soup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bean soup is an excellent source of protein, not to mention heartwarming on a cold winter day. Red kidney beans can be used in the place of white beans. You can also create this soup by using leftover beans. Feel free to substitute your favorite meats including pickled pork, salt meat, andouille, smoked sausage, or diced ham.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Ingredients:

4 cups chopped Swiss chard, stems removed

1 pound hot Italian sausage, casings removed

2 (15½-ounce) cans great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

2 tbsps olive oil

1 cup diced red onions

½ cup diced celery

½ cup diced yellow bell peppers

½ cup diced orange bell peppers

2 tbsps minced garlic

1 sprig rosemary

2 quarts chicken stock

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage and sauté 5–7 minutes or until browned and crumbly, stirring and chopping sausage with cooking spoon occasionally. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic then cook 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often. Add rosemary sprig and cook 1 minute or until fragrant. Stir in stock then add Swiss chard and beans. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce heat. Cover and simmer 20–25 minutes or until Swiss chard is tender. Using tongs, remove and discard rosemary sprig. Adjust seasonings to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Ladle into warm soup bowls and serve immediately with a slice of hearty bread for dipping.

