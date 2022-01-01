Red Bags
REPORT: LSU to hire Jamar Cain as DL coach/run game coordinator

LSU Football
LSU Football
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly is quickly putting together his coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball.

Kelly, recently added defensive coordinator Matt House and defensive assistant Robert Steeples he has now found his defensive line coach and running game coordinator in Jamar Cain according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman and multiple sources.

Cain, has spent the last two seasons at Oklahoma and had the Sooners ranked third and first in the Big 12 in sacks. Cain was expected to follow former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley to USC.

