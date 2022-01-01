REPORT: Cincinatti OC Mike Denbrock, La. Tech OC Joe Sloan expected to join LSU staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Things are really picking up for LSU in its quest to put together a coaching staff under Brian Kelly and two more names have surfaced as possible hires.

Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports reported he has been told by sources that Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is expected to join Kelly’s staff with the Tigers in that same capacity.

Thamel added former Louisiana Tech offensive coordinator Joe Sloan could become the quarterbacks coach.

Denbrock, 57, was with Kelly at Grand Valley State and Notre Dame. He was Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator in 2014. Denbrock had the Bearcats scoring nearly 39 points per game before only putting up six against Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Sloan was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Louisiana Tech the past two seasons. He is 35 years old.

