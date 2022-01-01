Red Bags
REPORT: Cincinatti OC Mike Denbrock, La. Tech OC Joe Sloan expected to join LSU staff

Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock coaches his players during practice for the...
Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock coaches his players during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA football game, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.(Brandon Wade | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Things are really picking up for LSU in its quest to put together a coaching staff under Brian Kelly and two more names have surfaced as possible hires.

Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports reported he has been told by sources that Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is expected to join Kelly’s staff with the Tigers in that same capacity.

Thamel added former Louisiana Tech offensive coordinator Joe Sloan could become the quarterbacks coach.

Denbrock, 57, was with Kelly at Grand Valley State and Notre Dame. He was Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator in 2014. Denbrock had the Bearcats scoring nearly 39 points per game before only putting up six against Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

RELATED: Alabama dominates Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl; will play in National Championship vs. Georgia

Sloan was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Louisiana Tech the past two seasons. He is 35 years old.

