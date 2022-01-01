Lite and Flavorful Chicken Creole

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This recipe is similar in flavor to the sauce piquant of Louisiana. The difference is that we have removed most of the saturated fat from the roux and skin from the chicken to reduce calories and fat grams without reducing the flavor.

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, quartered

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup flour

2 cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup sliced button mushrooms

1 tbsp minced jalapeños

¼ cup sliced black olives

½ cup sliced pimiento olives

2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce, no salt added

2 (5.5-ounce) cans V-8® juice, low sodium

1 quart low-sodium chicken stock or water

½ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 tbsp chopped oregano

1 tbsp chopped sage

1 tbsp chopped basil

salt substitute and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a 2-gallon Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a light brown roux is achieved. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic, mushrooms and minced jalapeños. Sauté 7–10 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Blend in chicken and continue cooking 3–5 minutes. Add black olives, pimento olives, tomato sauce, V-8® juice and chicken stock, blending well to incorporate ingredients. Bring to low boil then reduce to simmer. Cook 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Add green onions, parsley, oregano, sage and basil then cook an additional 15–20 minutes. Season to taste with salt substitute, black pepper and granulated garlic. Continue cooking until chicken is tender. Serve over brown rice or whole wheat pasta.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.