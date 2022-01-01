High demand exhausts supplies of rapid tests at East Baton Rouge Parish COVID testing sites

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Saturday, Jan. 1, that all COVID-19 testing sites in East Baton Rouge Parish “have exhausted their supplies of rapid tests.”

LDH officials added “Rapid PCR” testing will still be available at the testing sites.

They encourage those getting tested at the sites to ask staff members for the phone number to call for results.

They noted PCR results are normally sent to patients within 24 hours.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.