BRPD investigates 2 shootings in same area on New Year’s Eve; unknown if they’re connected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating two shootings in the same area on New Year’s Eve but detectives don’t yet know if they are connected.

BRPD spokesman L’Jean McKneely Jr. said a caller reported a shooting on Greenwell Springs Road at Lanier Drive just after 7 p.m. He added at least one person was injured in the shooting. No other details were available on that shooting.

He said the other shooting happened on Greenwell Street at Lanier Drive. The time it happened was not provided. Emergency officials reported one victim was taken to the hospital.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.

More information will be passed on once it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.