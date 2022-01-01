Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD investigates 2 shootings in same area on New Year’s Eve; unknown if they’re connected

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating two shootings in the same area on New Year’s Eve but detectives don’t yet know if they are connected.

BRPD spokesman L’Jean McKneely Jr. said a caller reported a shooting on Greenwell Springs Road at Lanier Drive just after 7 p.m. He added at least one person was injured in the shooting. No other details were available on that shooting.

He said the other shooting happened on Greenwell Street at Lanier Drive. The time it happened was not provided. Emergency officials reported one victim was taken to the hospital.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.

More information will be passed on once it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

LSU Football
REPORT: LSU to hire Jamar Cain as DL coach/run game coordinator
Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on Lafayette Street
2021 hotel bookings and event turnout shatter expectations
Baton Rouge rings in 2019.
Red Stick Revelry returns LIVE for NYE 2021; COVID safety measures encouraged
How to keep you pets safe during fireworks