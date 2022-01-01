2021 Stories that Inspire
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s okay to say that 2021 was kind of a drag.
COVID, crime, and hurricane recovery are enough to bring the best of us down.
We thought New Year’s Eve would be a good time to remind ourselves of some of the things that inspired us this year.
Whether it was their athleticism, their attitude, or their accomplishments, there are always people out there who make us want to stand up and cheer.
- Julia ‘Hurricane’ Hawkins sets new record at 105 years old
- Hayley Arceneaux family & friends describe front row seat to Inspiration4 launch
- SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Soccer Star
- SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Christopher John Rogers
- BR woman becomes first female referee to lead officiating crew in varsity football game in LHSAA history
- SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Inside Miss Angie’s Kitchen
