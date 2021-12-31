Red Bags
Tre’Quan Smith out; six Saints questionable Sunday

Tre'Quan Smith is out Sunday vs Panthers. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
Tre'Quan Smith is out Sunday vs Panthers. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints released their final injury report for Sunday’s game against Carolina. Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (chest) is the only player listed as out.

Terron Armstead (knee), Mark Ingram (knee), Ty Montgomery (back), Lil’Jordan Humphrey (illness), Carl Granderson (illness) and Bradley Roby (shoulder) are all questionable to play.

The Saints host the Panthers at 3:25 pm Sunday on FOX 8.

