State leaders give update on Omicron surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Dec. 30 the state showed the second straight record-breaking day of COVID cases. And state leaders are urging people to remain cautious as they continue with holiday plans.

Just hours before we rake in the New Year, Governor Edwards and the Department of Health gave some not-so-pleasant news.

“We’re surging again here in Louisiana, particularly because of the Omicron variant,” said Governor Edwards.

Health experts say about 95% of our parishes are the highest level of risk for getting COVID. As the Omicron variant continues to dominate the conversation, data from the LDH shows the amount of hospital visits across the state have increased 268% from last week.

“Our ER’s inundated and has been for several days now. By inundated what I mean is it feels like you might as well leave the doors wide open because you can’t stop the flow of patients that need to be cared for,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal with LSU Health.

Despite those numbers, Governor Edwards did not issue any new mandates. Instead, he gave the same recommendations he says has proven to slow the spread: masking, vaccinations, boosters, and social distancing if you have symptoms. He also suggested to take it slow over the weekend instead of gathering in large crowds.

“The Department of Health here in Louisiana and I are urging you to celebrate from home with members of your everyday household, because that’s how much COVID-19 there is out there,” Edwards explained.

He also made recommendations for students returning from the holidays: masking indoors and outdoors, social distancing during mealtimes, and suspending extracurricular activities.

The superintendent for West Baton Rouge schools, Wes Watts, has been following the governor’s mandates in his schools, but when it comes to recommendations, he leaves that up to his school leaders.

“We’re gonna start the second semester the way we finished the first semester we would never do anything to put anybody in danger, ever, that’s not our intent. We’re just trying to do what we think is best for everybody in our community,” said Watts.

The COVID surge may be a disappointment but, at least we have one more year of this pandemic behind us.

