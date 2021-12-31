Red Bags
Southern to delay start of spring semester due to Omicron

Southern University
Southern University(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The following information is from Southern University.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases and the severity of the Omicron variant, Southern University and A&M College will delay the start of its spring semester.

In-person classes, originally scheduled to begin Jan. 12 will now start on Jan. 26. Online classes will begin as scheduled.

Southern will still reopen for business after the holiday break on Tuesday, Jan. 4 with most employees working remotely.

As part of Southern’s Spring 2022 COVID-19 Protocols, all employees and students should still upload proof of vaccination or other relevant documentation as required.

To maintain social distance and to further safeguard the University against COVID-19, students, employees and guests are encouraged to use online services to avoid coming to campus unless necessary.

Employees and students should check campus emails for more detailed information. Updates will also be posted to the University’s website and official social media channels.

Click here to report a typo.

