Record warm New Year’s Eve possible as record warm December comes to a close

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Record highs could fall for a fourth straight day across south Louisiana, including here in Baton Rouge. Today’s forecast calls for a high of 82°, which would surpass the previous record of 81° set in 1974. Today’s warm weather also seals the deal on the warmest December on record for the Capital City, in records that date back to 1893. Otherwise, only a slim chance of showers is expected, but most should stay dry.

More Record Highs In Jepoardy (WAFB)

Warmest Decembers On Record In Baton Rouge (WAFB)

If you’re headed downtown for Red Stick Revelry or elsewhere for any other New Year’s Eve festivities tonight, weather should largely cooperate. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, but rain chances will only run about 10%. But the way-too-warm weather will continue, with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid 70s through the midnight hour.

New Year's Eve Forecast (WAFB)

Future Radar & Clouds (HRRR Model) (WAFB)

We’ll squeeze out one more potentially record-setting day on New Year’s Day before big changes arrive. I’ve again got the high forecast to reach 82°, which would tie the previous record set in 1952. Otherwise, a mainly dry morning on Saturday will give way to increasing rain chances during the afternoon. Scattered showers and a few t-storms can be expected from late afternoon into the evening, with the main threat for severe weather staying to our north. However, the Storm Prediction Center does have the majority of our viewing area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather. Scattered rains will remain possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning as a strong cold front moves through, with any rain likely ending by or before mid-morning on Sunday. And then winter returns with a vengeance.

Saturday Severe Weather Outlook (WAFB)

Early risers on Sunday will wake up to falling temperatures that may be in the mid-upper 50s around sunrise, but those readings will likely fall into the 40s by afternoon for most. Toss in a stiff northerly breeze and it will be quite the slap in the face for many of us after a run of 5 straight days of record and near-record warmth.

Our coldest weather of the season is expected by early next week, with the first freeze of fall/winter for Baton Rouge and many other areas expected by Monday. Monday’s highs will only reach the low 50s even with plenty of sunshine. One more light freeze is possible on Tuesday before temperatures moderate through the mid part of next week.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

