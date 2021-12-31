Rack of Venison with Fig Sauce

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I was given this wonderful recipe for rack of venison by Conrad and Judy Cathey of JuJu’s cabin in Toledo Bend. The great flavors of cane syrup and figs give venison a truly southern flare. You may wish to french the venison rack for an amazing center of the table masterpiece.

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Ingredients for Venison:

1 (10–12 bone) rack of venison

1 cup cane syrup

½ cup melted butter

½ tsp dried thyme

½ tsp dried basil

½ tsp dried rosemary

2 tbsps dried tarragon

3 tbsps minced garlic

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method for Venison:

Place venison in a large shallow bowl or dish. Pour cane syrup over venison, cover and refrigerate overnight or for several days. When ready to cook, preheat oven to 400°F. Remove venison from cane syrup and place, meat side up, in a large, shallow roasting pan. Rub evenly with melted butter and set aside. In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients and mix well. Rub venison with seasoning mixture and allow to sit at room temperature for 1 hour. Roast venison rack in oven for approximately 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 135–138°F for medium-rare, or cook to desired doneness. You should not overcook venison rack because it dries out quickly. While venison is cooking, make fig sauce. When venison is done, remove from oven and let rest 5 minutes before slicing. To serve, slice rack into chops. Serve 2–3 chops per person and top with an equal amount of fig sauce.

Ingredients for Fig Sauce:

2 cups fig preserves

2 tbsps butter

1 shallot, diced

1 cup fruity red wine

2 tbsps beef base

Method for Fig Sauce:

NOTE: Beef base is a concentrated beef flavor available at many gourmet shops. You may wish to substitute 2 cups beef consommé or 1 cup prepared demi-glace in place of the base. In a sauté pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallot and sauté until lightly browned. Add figs, wine and beef base. Bring to a boil and reduce by half volume. Simmer over very low heat until desired consistency. Serve hot fig sauce over venison chops.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.