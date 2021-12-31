Red Bags
Pumpkin-Spiced Chocolate-Bourbon Truffles

By Chef John Folse
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A chocolate truffle is a type of chocolate confectionery traditionally made with chocolate ganache center coated in chocolate, cocoa powder, coconut or chopped nuts, usually in a shape of balls. Of course, throughout the time pastry chefs experimented with other flavors and forms to create their own “unique” interpretation. Customize these chocolate truffles with your favorite liqueur for any holidays and occasions.

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: Approximately 30 Truffles

Ingredients:

1 tbsp pumpkin spice liqueur or bourbon

2 tbsps pumpkin spice

1 cup bittersweet chocolate chips

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

1 tbsp unsalted butter

½ tsp vanilla extract

2 cups chopped, toasted pecans

2 cups shredded coconut, divided

orange and green gel or liquid paste food coloring

Method:

In a medium glass bowl, add chocolate chips. In a small pot over medium-high heat, add cream and butter then bring to a boil. Carefully transfer hot liquid to glass bowl with chocolate chips, stirring constantly until smooth and melted. Whisk in liqueur or bourbon, pumpkin spice and vanilla. Pour mixture into a 9-inch pie plate. Refrigerate 90 minutes or until mixture is firm but not solid. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Using a 1-inch, spring-loaded scoop, scoop chocolate mixture into balls. Place onto prepared baking sheet then freeze until set, about 15 minutes. Remove and using your hands, gently roll balls smooth out edges. Place chopped pecans in shallow dish and set aside. Place 1½ cups shredded coconut in a bowl then add orange gel or liquid paste food coloring, mixing well. Place remaining ½ cup shredded coconut in a separate bowl then add green gel or liquid paste food coloring, mixing well.

NOTE: It’s important to use gel or liquid paste food coloring in order to achieve desired effect. Roll truffles in chopped pecans and/or colored shredded coconut to create desired presentation. Truffles may be stored, covered, in refrigerator for up to 10 days. Allow to stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before serving.

