Port Allen Walmart to temporarily close for deep cleaning

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Walmart on LA 1 in Port Allen will temporarily close for deep cleaning beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

The store will remain closed through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, to give third-party crews enough time to clean and sanitize the building.

A spokesperson for the company said the store will reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

“As an essential business and a member of the Port Allen community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine, and other essential items, especially at this time.

As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,” Walmart said in a statement.

Gov. John Bel Edwards reported Louisiana had 9,930 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Dec. 31, after the state broke its pandemic record for single-day cases on both Thursday, Dec. 30, and Wednesday, Dec. 29 .

