Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Port Allen Walmart to temporarily close for deep cleaning

File Photo of a Walmart
File Photo of a Walmart(Source: Walmart corporate website)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Walmart on LA 1 in Port Allen will temporarily close for deep cleaning beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

The store will remain closed through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, to give third-party crews enough time to clean and sanitize the building.

A spokesperson for the company said the store will reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

RELATED: Southern University to delay start of spring semester due to COVID-19 surge, Omicron

“As an essential business and a member of the Port Allen community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine, and other essential items, especially at this time.

As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,” Walmart said in a statement.

Gov. John Bel Edwards reported Louisiana had 9,930 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Dec. 31, after the state broke its pandemic record for single-day cases on both Thursday, Dec. 30, and Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a site for health care workers at Ritchie Valens...
State leaders give update on Omicron surge
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve
People move through the French Quarter area of New Orleans on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP...
City, state officials urging NYE safety as thousands descend upon New Orleans
The Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the U.S.
Louisiana breaks daily COVID record for second day in a row