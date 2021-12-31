BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pecan rice dressing is found on most holiday tables in South Louisiana. It incorporates the best ingredients of Bayou Country including seafood, meat, and nuts. This recipe has been a tradition for more than 150 years.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Ingredients:

½ cup chopped pecans

6 cups steamed white rice

6 chicken livers

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

¼ pound butter

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced green bell peppers

¼ cup diced red bell peppers

2 tbsps minced garlic

1 pint select oysters in liquid

½ cup sliced green onions

½ cup chopped parsley

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Method:

In a small sauté pan, poach chicken livers in lightly-salted water. Allow to cool, chop and reserve poaching liquid. In a large, heavy-bottomed sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sauté ground beef and pork 30 minutes or until golden brown and grains of meat are totally separated. Stir in chopped chicken livers, onions, celery, bell peppers and garlic. Continue to sauté 30 minutes or until vegetables are cooked. If necessary, add reserved poaching liquid to moisten mixture. Stir in oysters and oyster liquid. As oysters cook, chop them into meat mixture with edge of cooking spoon until they are almost cooked away. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in rice. Garnish with green onions, parsley and pecans. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Serve as a rice casserole or use as a stuffing for turkey or duck.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.