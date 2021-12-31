Oyster and Turkey Poulette Roosevelt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The term “poulette” is used when referring to a French compound sauce made from a velouté thickened with egg yolks and cream and flavored with lemon juice. It is also referred to as a German sauce. The Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans served an open-faced sandwich of poulette, smothered oysters, and unused baked turkey or chicken. The poulette sandwich became one of the Roosevelt’s most sought-after menu items.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pint fresh-shucked oysters, liquid reserved

3 cups cubed cooked turkey

¼ pound butter

¼ cup minced onion

¼ cup minced celery

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

6 button mushrooms, sliced

½ cup flour

2 cups chicken stock

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tbsps lemon juice

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

pinch nutmeg

½ cup thinly sliced green onions

6 slices white bread

6 thin slices sugar-cured ham

¼ cup minced parsley

1 tbsp paprika

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a heavy-bottomed saucepot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, bell pepper, minced garlic and mushrooms then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add flour, blending well into mixture. Do not brown. Add chicken stock and heavy whipping cream, stirring to incorporate. Add oysters with liquid and lemon juice, stirring constantly to create a slightly thickened white sauce. The sauce should coat the back of the cooking spoon, but not lumpy. Cook 3–5 minutes then season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Sprinkle in nutmeg to taste. Add green onions and continue to cook an additional 3–5 minutes, adding more chicken stock as needed to maintain consistency. When ready to serve, place 6 slices bread on a cookie sheet then top each with 1 slice ham and ½ cup cooked turkey pieces. Top sandwich with a generous portion of the white sauce and bake until bubbly, 5–7 minutes. Repeat with remaining sandwiches and garnish with minced parsley and paprika.

