No-Bake Chocolate-Pretzel-Peanut Butter Squares(WAFB)
By Chef John Folse
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This simple, 5-ingredient recipe combines the alluring flavor of chocolate, pretzel, and peanut butter, creating a delicious, “oven-free” treat that will be a hit any time of the year. Make sure to make a double batch each time, then sit back and watch the frenzy of the “disappearing act!”

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 10–12 Servings

Ingredients:

1½ cups milk chocolate chip

2 cups pretzel rods, crushed into crumbs

1¼ cups smooth peanut butter, divided

¾ cup butter, melted

1½ cups confectioners’ sugar

Method:

In a medium bowl, add pretzel crumbs, 1 cup peanut butter, melted butter and confectioners’ sugar. Stir together until well combined. Press mixture evenly into the bottom of an ungreased 9″ x 13″ x 2″ baking dish. Set aside. In a glass bowl, add chocolate chips then place bowl over a pot of water over medium heat. Allow chocolate to melt, stirring often until smooth.

NOTE: You might wish to complete this process in the microwave over 30-second intervals. Remove bowl and dry off bottom. Add in remaining peanut butter and mix well. Spread mixture evenly over pretzel-peanut butter layer. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before cutting into squares. Top with your favorite decorative toppings such as colored chocolate shavings, shredded coconut, M&M’s, etc.

