No. 19 LSU women’s basketball opens SEC play with a big win against No. 13 Georgia
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team opened up SEC play with a big win on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs.
The final score from Athens was 68-62 Tigers.
During the game, Khayla Pointer hit 500 assists.
At the half, the Tigers led the Bulldogs 41-33.
During the fourth quarter, it was a back-and-forth game between LSU and Georgia.
At the 3:12 mark in the fourth LSU led Georgia 59-60.
With 59 seconds left in the game, Khayla Pointer hit a 3 to give the Tigers the lead 65-62.
Pointer was a key player all night for LSU with 21 points.
