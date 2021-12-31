No. 19 LSU women’s basketball opens SEC play with a big win against No. 13 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team opened up SEC play with a big win on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The final score from Athens was 68-62 Tigers.

During the game, Khayla Pointer hit 500 assists.

500 career assists for KP 😤



There's more where that came from.@khaylanicole1 | #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/SQft76B0Pz — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) December 31, 2021

At the half, the Tigers led the Bulldogs 41-33.

During the fourth quarter, it was a back-and-forth game between LSU and Georgia.

At the 3:12 mark in the fourth LSU led Georgia 59-60.

Back & forth game in Athens



Q4 | 3:12 | LSU 59, Georgia 60 pic.twitter.com/VgaxHEhL2e — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) December 31, 2021

With 59 seconds left in the game, Khayla Pointer hit a 3 to give the Tigers the lead 65-62.

KP3 AGAIN. 59 seconds remaining in the game.



LSU 65, Georgia 62 — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) December 31, 2021

Pointer was a key player all night for LSU with 21 points.

