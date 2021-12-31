Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

New Year comes in warm but won’t stay that way long

New Year's Eve Weather Forecast
New Year's Eve Weather Forecast(WAFB)
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll be ringing in the new year in shorts and flip-flops as temperatures remain well above average.

Expect the warmer than normal temperatures to last through New Year’s Day. Winds will be windy as southerly winds pick up ahead of our next cold front. As the cold front approaches, sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms will be possible mainly Saturday afternoon and night.

Futurecast for Sunday, Jan. 2 at 3:15 a.m.
Futurecast for Sunday, Jan. 2 at 3:15 a.m.(WAFB)

The cold front pushes through during the predawn hours of Sunday morning. A line of t-showers could form just ahead of the front. A Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather has been placed across a majority of the local area for Saturday PM into Sunday AM. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but a brief, weak tornado can’t be totally ruled out. Rain amounts will average less than 1″ for most Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will freefall behind the cold front. Morning temperatures will be around 60° at daybreak. By mid-afternoon temperatures are forecast to be in the low 40°s!.

Marginal Severe Weather Threat Saturday Afternoon through Sunday Morning
Marginal Severe Weather Threat Saturday Afternoon through Sunday Morning(WAFB)

A light freeze is forecast Monday and possibly even Tuesday mornings. Protect people, pets, and plants (pipes will be ok). The cold air won’t last long as a warming trend begins Tuesday afternoon. The warming trend will be brief too as another cold front arrives Thursday. This front will trigger sct’d showers and t-storms and another decent cool down to end the week.

Temperatures will start to moderate by the following weekend. Yet another cold front appears headed in our direction during the first part of the following work/school week.

10-Day Weather Forecast for Saturday, Jan. 1 through Monday, Jan. 10
10-Day Weather Forecast for Saturday, Jan. 1 through Monday, Jan. 10(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

9NEWS ALERT AT 4 weather: Dec. 30, 2021
9NEWS ALERT AT 4 weather: Dec. 30, 2021
The Baton Rouge area and south Louisiana endured multiple weather events during 2021, including...
2021 Year in Review: South Louisiana Weather
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Friday, Dec. 31
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Friday, Dec. 31
Weather Year In Review: Looking Back At 2021 Part 1
Weather Year In Review: Looking Back At 2021 Part 1