Neighbors plead for help from Ascension Parish cleaning up “dump” in neighborhood

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Beer cans, toilets, heaps of trash, an abandoned truck and mobile home are just a few of the things found piled up on the front of a vacant 14 acre lot on Sam Martin Road outside of St. Amant, Louisiana.

“A disgusting piece of property. Really, really disgusting,” said one of the neighbors on the street.

The neighbors who spoke to WAFB talked on the condition of anonymity. They told us they fear the owner of the property will retaliate against them.

“Three years ago this property that was supposed to be transferred into the owners name started building up with trash. He was supposedly cleaning off other people’s property and bringing the trash here so he could scrap it,” another neighbor said. “As you can see, it never gets scrapped or refurbished. Not only does he bring trash there but, other people within the area come and dump things in here as well.”

Neighbors in the rural part of Ascension Parish said they have reported the property to the parish president’s office and DEQ but, nothing has been done.

According to President Clint Cointment’s office, “The administration will meet with the code enforcement office to ensure that all steps to mitigate this issue are being applied according to the ordinances in place.”

“[It is} Very frustrating because you’re supposed to be able to depend on your parish representatives to do something in a situation like this and we can’t get any help,” one neighbor said.

WAFB reached out to the property’s owner, at this time there has no response.

