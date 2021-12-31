Red Bags
Man accused of killing Ida evacuee found dead in prison, officials say

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Tabor Correctional Institution inmate Malek...
By WBTV Web Staff and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/WVUE) - The man accused of killing a Hurricane Ida evacuee was found dead in prison early Thursday morning, officials say.

Malek Moore was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:34 a.m. on Dec. 30, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Life-saving measures were attempted by the prison’s first responders and paramedics. Moore was pronounced dead at 4:56 a.m.

Moore was in jail at the Tabor Correctional Institution in connection to the murders of Gabryelle Allnut and a man in Greensboro.

Allnut traveled to Charlotte from New Orleans to escape Hurricane Ida and was found dead in an art studio on Sept. 5. She was a ceramicist and youth instructor with the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts.

More: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio

Moore was also accused of killing Christian Mbimba in Greensboro on Sept. 3.

