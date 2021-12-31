Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU RB Ty Davis-Price forgoes senior year, enters NFL Draft

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price is foregoing his senior year with the Tigers and won’t play in the upcoming Texas Bowl against Kansas State on Jan. 4.

Davis-Price shared the via Twitter on Friday, Dec. 31 and he talked exclusively with WAFB’s Jacques Doucet on his decision to enter the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I’m going to miss y’all man, but it was a decision I had to make for my family and you know I thought it was the best decision,” Davis said. “I prayed to God about it he always leads me in the right direction.”

Davis-Price leads the Tigers in rushing this year with 1,003 yards on the ground, while also averaging 4.8 yards per carry and scoring six touchdowns.

Earlier this season, he broke the LSU single-game rushing record, running for a staggering 287 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium. He’s also made 10 catches for 64 more yards.

RELATED: LSU RB Ty Davis-Price named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

The former Southern Lab star also scored six touchdowns as a freshman and was the third-leading rusher on LSU’s 15-0 national championship team during the 2019 season.

In 2020, Davis-Price led the Tigers on the ground with 446 yards and three touchdowns on 104 carries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

JACQUES TALK: Ty Davis-Price turning pro
LSU Tigers during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on 12 19, 2020 in Baton...
REPORT: Kayshon Boutte to remain at LSU despite rumors
Four-star running back Trevonte Citizen is a target in the LSU 2022 class.
LSU targeting Louisiana talent to fill out 2022 class
Robert Steeples will join the LSU Tigers as a defensive assistant.
Vikings assistant special teams coach Robert Steeples to join LSU