LSU RB Ty Davis-Price forgoes senior year, enters NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price is foregoing his senior year with the Tigers and won’t play in the upcoming Texas Bowl against Kansas State on Jan. 4.

Davis-Price shared the via Twitter on Friday, Dec. 31 and he talked exclusively with WAFB’s Jacques Doucet on his decision to enter the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I’m going to miss y’all man, but it was a decision I had to make for my family and you know I thought it was the best decision,” Davis said. “I prayed to God about it he always leads me in the right direction.”

Davis-Price leads the Tigers in rushing this year with 1,003 yards on the ground, while also averaging 4.8 yards per carry and scoring six touchdowns.

Earlier this season, he broke the LSU single-game rushing record, running for a staggering 287 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium. He’s also made 10 catches for 64 more yards.

The former Southern Lab star also scored six touchdowns as a freshman and was the third-leading rusher on LSU’s 15-0 national championship team during the 2019 season.

In 2020, Davis-Price led the Tigers on the ground with 446 yards and three touchdowns on 104 carries.

