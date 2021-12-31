Red Bags
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Michelle Odinet, the Lafayette city judge caught on video using racial slurs and making disparaging on a video.

Odinet announced her resignation in a letter her attorney sent to the Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday, Dec. 31.

RELATED: New Orleans DA orders review of disgraced judge’s cases

In the letter, Odinet told Chief Justice John Weimer she would be stepping down effective immediately.

“I take full responsibility for the hurtful words used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home. I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public’s confidence and integrity for the judiciary.

After much reflection and prayer, and in order to facilitate healing within the community, I hereby resign as judge of the Lafayette City Court effective immediately. I am sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary of State and hope that a special election can be scheduled to fill the vacancy that my resignation creates,” Odinet wrote.

Odinet had been on unpaid leave after the video, which was recorded at her home, circulated online.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is available.

