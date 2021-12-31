Influential Nicholls St. professor from Brusly passes away

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Alfred Delahaye, a professor at Nicholls State University who was born in Brusly and graduated from LSU, died Thursday, Dec. 30.

Dr. Delahaye founded the mass communication program at Nicholls St. WAFB chief photographer James deGraauw and photographer Rick Portier are both graduates of the program.

He also served in the Marines during WWII

Dr. Delahaye was inducted into the Louisiana State University’s Manship School of Mass Communication Hall of Fame in 2016.

