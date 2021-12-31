How to keep you pets safe during fireworks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people will enjoy the fireworks on New Year’s Eve... but their pets may not.

Companion Animal Alliance Executive Director Jillian Sergio said New Year’s Day is one of the busiest days for shelters.

“The day after New Year’s Eve and the day after the Fourth of July is a very high intake area for shelters and for lost pets in general.”

However, you can keep your pet safe. Sergio said you should already have your pet microchipped, but you should also check your fence and gates for places they can get out.

“It’s easier than they get spooked and kind of runoff. So, if you can keep them indoors, definitely keep them indoors,” Sergio said.

You can also make sure your dog stays calm during the fireworks.

“It’s nice to create a safe space in your home, so if you have a bedroom that’s off to the side or a bathroom put them in there for the night, give them something nice, their bed or a blanket maybe some calming music or a TV and a distracting toy- a kong with some peanut butter, a bully stick, something that will keep them distracted,” Sergio said.

If you do lose your pet start looking as soon as possible.

“I think the first thing they should do is talk to their neighbors, most of the time their neighbors have seen their dog or their cat. Post flyers around. Check on social media.

There are pages on Facebook: Lost pets of Baton Rouge and lost pets of Central, Paw Boost, Petco lost and found, so there’s a lot of websites but also if you’re missing your pet come in person and look,” Sergio said.

