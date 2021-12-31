In Houma, residents prepare for the cold weather as they continue to rebuild four months after Hurricane Ida

HOUMA, LA. (WVUE) - Cold winter temperatures arrive later this weekend, and for people still living in trailers after Hurricane Ida staying warm could be a challenge.

Houma resident LaTosha Williams and her family have been living in a camper in the front yard of her damaged home. Hurricane Ida was over four months ago and she said she’s still waiting for insurance money so she can rebuild.

“I had the camper about a month now,” said Williams. “It’s smaller, but I thank God that we got it.”

While it’s warm outside right now, next week will be a different story as low temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s and 30s for much of the state.

“The little space heater we got right here for the winter,” she said will help keep the camper warm. “I aint’ ready,” she laughed.

She’s not alone. Her neighbors are also in-and-out of campers preparing for the dip in temperature.

“That’s what we’re doing today,” said James Duplantis. “Getting everything together for the cold.”

“I have to tend to the plants, the camper needs to be winterized,” said his wife Sally. “Everything this town has been through, I think everybody’s just, you know, like, bring it on.”

For Alyssa Theriot and her fiancé Terry Mitchell, they’re almost fully back in their house but still doing some major construction and renovations.

“We have our electricity back on in the house, so we’re good... I think,” she laughed.

It’s just another thing to deal with on top of what has been a very exhausting few months, and it will take even longer to fully recover. But with the new year just hours away, residents--like LaTosha-- are looking forward to a fresh start.

“And you know what I just told my kids that this morning that we’re going into a New Year I said but God gonna bless us. He gonna take care of us and that’s the only thing I can bank on is God because I wouldn’t know what to do.”

