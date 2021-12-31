2021 Year in Review: South Louisiana Weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The year 2021 will be best remembered by many south Louisiana residents for the devastating impacts dealt by Hurricane Ida, but it was a year that delivered multiple weather extremes to the region. From a crippling ice storm to flooding rains to another active hurricane season to record-setting warmth, Mother Nature gave us just about all we could handle in 2021.

February Ice Storm

The first major weather event to impact our area in 2021 was a crippling ice storm that occurred the day before Mardi Gras. Instead of the white, fluffy snow that we get to enjoy on rare occasion in our part of the world, the vast majority of the precipitation with this event fell as freezing rain and sleet. Freezing rain is particularly treacherous and resulted in numerous downed trees and tree limbs, which in turn caused tens of thousands of Louisiana residents to lose power. Icing also resulted in multi-day closures of major thoroughfares, including parts of I-10, I-110, I-12, and both bridges over the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

May 17-18 Flooding

In a scene that’s become all too common in recent years, major flooding impacted parts of Baton Rouge and surrounding communities on the night of May 17th and lingered into the day on May 18th in some areas. Water rescues were necessary in several spots, including the Siegen Calais apartments off of Siegen Lane, where Ward Creek overflowed its banks and trapped dozens. At least 5 deaths were attributed to the May storms.

U.S. Geological Survey's water gauge on at Highland Road in Baton Rouge, La. on May 17, 2021. (WAFB)

A real flash point in May was the fact that some south Louisiana residents flooded with that event after not flooding in 2016. The possible causes are many, but it is important to note that the heaviest rains in May 2021 fell a bit farther south than they did with the August 2016 event. Additionally, intense rain rates simply overwhelmed drainage systems in some areas. For instance, a rain gauge on Highland Road near Ruffino’s registered approximately 9.5 inches of rain in a 3-hour stretch during the height of the event.

Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida became the third major (Cat. 3-5) hurricane to strike Louisiana in just over a year when it made landfall near Port Fourchon on the morning of August 29. Prior to 2020, Louisiana averaged a major hurricane impact about once every 10 years. Three major hurricane impacts over the course of a year and 2 days are unprecedented in the historical record.

Major Hurricane Landfalls In Louisiana from 2020-2021 (WAFB)

Major Hurricane Landfalls In Louisiana from 1851-2019 (WAFB)

With maximum sustained winds of 150 mph at landfall, Ida matched both Laura (2020) and the “Last Island” hurricane of 1856 for strongest winds at landfall on record in Louisiana. Preliminary estimates indicate damages will amount to at least $65 billion, making it the 5th costliest hurricane on record for the U.S. Ida also left hundreds of thousands without power, with some outages lasting more than a month in hardest hit areas. With just over 1 million customers losing power at some point, Ida trails only Gustav for the number of power outages produced in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health attributed 29 deaths to the storm, 19 of which were related to excessive heat and carbon monoxide exposure after the storm.

Record Warm End to 2021

As if all of that weren’t enough, Mother Nature decided to toss some ridiculously warm weather our way from Christmas through the end of 2021. At the time of this writing, Baton Rouge has set record highs on 3 straight days (Dec. 28-30), with additional records possible on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It already ranks as the warmest December on record for the Capital City, in records back to 1894, and the final number for that record will only trend higher with another very warm day expected to close out the year.

Warmest Decembers On Record In Baton Rouge (WAFB)

