Tracking a cold front that brings significant changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our next cold front is set to arrive early Sunday morning bringing an end to the record warmth we’ve had to end the month of December.

Metro airport in Baton Rouge set another record high temperature Thursday. Friday’s forecast high of 82° would also break a record. Needless to say, it’s going to be a very warm New Year’s Eve. The temperatures as we ring in 2022 will be in the 70°s!

The cold front will arrive late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Saturday afternoon and evening a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather will be in place for counties and parishes that border the state line north of Baton Rouge.

Severe weather threat for Saturday, Jan. 1. (WAFB)

Scattered thunderstorms will first develop during the afternoon and gradually push from SW to NE. A line of thunderstorms is forecasted to develop out ahead of the leading trough by Saturday night. The much-anticipated cold front will then follow causing an immediate 15-20 degree drop in temperature. A few lingering light rain showers may exist Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will see a gradual clear out with very cold, breezy conditions. Temperatures are not forecast to warm much and may top out in the upper 40°s during the afternoon. It will stay cold overnight, and the local area will deal with its first freeze of the fall/winter season.

Euro model. (WAFB)

Forecast lows Monday morning will be in the upper 20°s north and east of Baton Rouge and low 30°s for the metro area and areas to the south. Be sure to take care of people, pets, and plants. This won’t be cold enough to be a pipe issue.

10 day forecast as of Thursday, Dec. 30. (WAFB)

We come close to yet another brief/light freeze Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will begin a brief warming trend. It will be brief because another cold front will arrive on Thursday. A slight chance for thundershowers will exist Thursday with this frontal passage. Once again, a brief cold snap will occur as we end next week.

