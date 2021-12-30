Red Bags
Taysom Hill: ‘It’s certainly good to be back’

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) was back at practice on Thursday. (Photo by Max...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) was back at practice on Thursday. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER | Times-Picayune | The Advocate )
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ian Book’s first start of the year, was a rough one, and it’ll probably his last of the season. Starting quarterback Taysom Hill is back on the roster after missing the Dolphins game due to COVID.

“It is certainly good to be back. I watched the game at the house. Man, I was talking to my wife during the game, this has been so abnormal for me in the NFL. This was the fifth game I missed this season, and not being able to play. It was a tough deal. When you want to be available, and you want to help your team, and all those things, and you’re stuck at the house watching the game. It’s nice to be back. Excited for these next few weeks.

If the Saints win out in these final two games, there’s a chance they keep their playoff streak alive. A run that started in 2017.

“I think the mindset is always the same. I came in here this morning fired up and excited, and ready for the next challenge, next opportunity on Sunday. Last week happened and we lost a tough game, but in the grand scheme of things we’re in a good situation. Now it’s not ideal because we definitely need some help,” said Hill.

The Saints are 7-point favorites against Carolina. The Panthers beat the Black and Gold in Week 2.

