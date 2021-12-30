BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This traditional Louisiana recipe was first presented in River Road Recipes, a cookbook published by the Junior League of Baton Rouge in 1959. It is safe to say that this single recipe made the book world famous. The cheesy, velvety character and the surprising kick of the jalapeños make Spinach Madeleine a unique Southern dish.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 5–6 Servings

Ingredients:

2 (10-ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach

4 tbsps butter

2 tbsps diced onions

2 tbsps flour

½ cup evaporated milk

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp black pepper

¾ tsp celery salt

¾ tsp garlic salt

6 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, (¼-inch) cubed

1 tbsp minced jalapeños

salt and cayenne pepper to taste

buttered bread crumbs, optional

Method:

Cook spinach according to package directions. Drain and reserve ½ cup of liquid. Set liquid aside. Place spinach in a large mixing bowl and set aside. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Sauté onions 3–5 minutes or until wilted. Whisk in flour, stirring until blended and smooth, but not brown. Slowly pour in evaporated milk, Worcestershire sauce and reserved spinach liquid, stirring constantly to avoid lumps. Cook mixture until smooth and thick, stirring constantly. Add black pepper, celery salt, garlic salt, cheese and jalapeños. Stir until cheese is melted then mix in cooked spinach. Season with salt and cayenne. This dish may be served immediately. However, the flavor will be improved when mixture is transferred into a casserole dish, topped with buttered bread crumbs and refrigerated overnight. Just before serving, reheat in a 350°F conventional oven until golden brown.

