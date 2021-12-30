Red Bags
Several BR Circle K stores to become Kangaroo Express

Kangaroo Express logo
Kangaroo Express logo(Kangaroo Express)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thirteen Circle K convenience stores across Louisiana will soon become Kangaroo Express stores, including four locations in Baton Rouge.

Both brands are part of a large grouping of stores operated by a company named Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which has more than 14,000 stores in several countries.

The change to the Kangaroo Express name will happen over the next several months.

The Circle K stores in Baton Rouge that will change to Kangaroo Express include two on Coursey Boulevard, one on Old Jefferson Highway and one on Burbank Drive near LSU.

Here’s the full list of Louisiana Circle K stores that will be part of the name and branding change:

  • 1706 Hwy 190 W, Slidell
  • 200 Brownswitch Rd., Slidell
  • 6300 Jefferson Paige Rd., Shreveport
  • 8590 Youree Dr., Shreveport
  • 4656 Pontchartrain Dr., Slidell
  • 301 Louisville Ave, Monroe
  • 3003 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette
  • 1200 S Morrison Blvd., Hammond
  • 10221 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge12891 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge
  • 15421 Old Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge4323 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge9144 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse

