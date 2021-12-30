Several BR Circle K stores to become Kangaroo Express

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thirteen Circle K convenience stores across Louisiana will soon become Kangaroo Express stores, including four locations in Baton Rouge.

Both brands are part of a large grouping of stores operated by a company named Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which has more than 14,000 stores in several countries.

The change to the Kangaroo Express name will happen over the next several months.

The Circle K stores in Baton Rouge that will change to Kangaroo Express include two on Coursey Boulevard, one on Old Jefferson Highway and one on Burbank Drive near LSU.

Here’s the full list of Louisiana Circle K stores that will be part of the name and branding change:

1706 Hwy 190 W, Slidell

200 Brownswitch Rd., Slidell

6300 Jefferson Paige Rd., Shreveport

8590 Youree Dr., Shreveport

4656 Pontchartrain Dr., Slidell

301 Louisville Ave, Monroe

3003 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette

1200 S Morrison Blvd., Hammond

10221 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge12891 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge

15421 Old Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge4323 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge9144 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse

