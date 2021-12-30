Reported officer-involved shooting in Woodville, MS

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - Authorities are on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Woodville, Miss.

A law enforcement source tells WAFB that the shooting followed a pursuit in Wilkinson County Thursday morning that ended near the intersection of 3rd Street South and Depot Street in Woodville.

During an exchange of gunfire, the person being pursued by police was reportedly wounded, the source said.

A spokesperson for the Mississippi Highway Patrol said his agency was still gathering information on the incident and would release details later in the day.

