Phone bill scams targeting locals.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Joel Thibodeaux was getting ready to pay her phone bill when she noticed something different.

“They had five phone calls, all calls I made because I recognized the numbers of some long-distance calls, but they had it at 42 cents a minute and I have a 7 cents a minute plan, so I just thought they got my information all mixed up and I was going to try to straighten it out,” she said.

When she called AT&T, they discovered it wasn’t the company that sent her the bill, but someone trying to get money from her.

“It looks real, it has the same logo and everything,” Thibodeaux said.

Better Business Bureau President Carmen Million said calling your phone company directly is the right thing to do.

“If you have a question do not call a number that this person who has contacted you provided, nor should you click on a link. you should go to your phone bill, take the number of the phone bill of the company you do business with and contact them directly,” Million said.

It’s not just bills.

Would-be thieves use calls and texts to try and take your money, but there are things to look out for.

“We always ask people to look for things like misspellings, the language is not correct, typos, there may be several things that they can look for and we always tell people if it looks suspicious then there’s probably a problem,” Million said.

It’s important to report a scam to prevent other people from becoming victims.

