Parents nervous as kids prepare to return to school amid latest COVID surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The recent surge of the Omicron variant has tons of parents nervous as thousands of students in the Baton Rouge area prepare to return to school on Jan. 3.

“I think everyone has that same level of anticipation and nervousness where we just don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Tameka Roby.

EBRPSS to continue current mask guidance amid surge in COVID cases

Roby has two kids that are middle school students in the East Baton Rouge School System, and both are vaccinated.

Roby said she wants her kids to still go to school in person, but the new variant has her on the fence.

“I feel a lot of guilt about having to send them back to school because I sent them into a dangerous situation, but I really didn’t have another choice,” said Roby.

EBRPSS announced Wednesday, Dec. 29, that they will continue their current mask guidance amid the rise in COVID cases. This applies to all staff, students, and visitors.

An EBRPSS spokesperson said they will also continue mandatory weekly testing for teachers and staff. Student testing is optional.

Roby applauded the move, but she wants to see more.

School board member Dadrius Lanus said the answer is simple.

“The underlining facts are still the facts. We need more people to get vaccinated, and unfortunately, that’s not taking place,” said Lanus.

On top of encouraging more students to get the shot, Lanus said parents have a big role to play in keeping students safe.

“We cannot solely put all this on the school system. I think a lot of these conversations have to be with the families and what happens at home also,” Lanus said. “We have to be practicing the same things that we do at school. We have to practice those at home. You can get just as sick inside your home being around friends and close ones like you can being at school with your classmates and your teachers.”

Lanus said there’s room for improvement on everyone’s part when it comes to their COVID response.

“Prevention and stopping something are two totally different things. When you’re talking about prevention, prevention is making sure you have things in place long before an issue happens. So, I think we have to get to a place where we can hone in on that so we can protect everyone. Not just our smallest, but also our oldest,” said Lanus.

You can find more information on the EBRPSS Safe Reopening Plan on their website and the EBR Schools Facebook page (@EBRPschools).

